Mission not yet over as terrorism curbed but not eliminated in J-K: Shah

Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has been curbed but "our mission is still not accomplished" as the scourge has not been completely eliminated, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday after meeting the families of 10 police personnel and an engineer who lost their lives in various terror attacks over the past one year.

Shah said significant progress has been achieved under the Modi government in tackling terrorism and ending separatist ideology in the Union Territory.

The minister, who is on a three-day visit to J-K, met the families at Raj Bhavan, paying tributes to the terror victims and expressing gratitude to their families. He also handed over appointment letters to nine nominees on compassionate grounds.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat were among those present on the occasion. Among the families who met the Union minister were the next of kin of four policemen who recently sacrificed their lives in a fierce gunfight with Pakistani terrorists in Kathua district, officials said.

A massive search operation has been underway in the forest area of the district since March 23, when police and other security forces intercepted a group of five terrorists who had infiltrated from across the International Border in the Hiranagar sector.

Four policemen -- head constable Jagbir Singh and selection grade constables Jaswant Singh, Balvinder Singh and Tariq Hussain -- and two terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight in the district on March 27.

The wives of the slain policemen hailing from Kathua, Jammu and Reasi districts, along with relatives of six other police personnel were present at the event, the officials said.

Ruchi Abrol, wife of engineer Shashi Bhushan Abrol of the Talab Tillo area of Jammu, also met Shah. Abrol was among the seven workers of a construction company killed in a terror attack at Gagangir in Ganderbal district in October last year.

Addressing the families, Shah said for more than three and a half decades, Jammu and Kashmir has suffered the devastating effects of terrorism. “We are proud of the sacrifice of our brave policemen who laid down their lives to protect our country, our homes and our future. Today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant progress has been achieved in tackling terrorism and ending separatist ideology.

“Our mission is still not accomplished because terrorism has been curbed, but it has not been completely eliminated,” he said.

The Home Minister urged the J-K Government to take positive steps for the "compassionate appointment" of 12-year-old Yuvraj Singh, son of martyr Jaswant Singh, upon attaining adulthood (18 years of age).

Shah also paid his respects and gratitude to the family of Abrol, Deputy Manager-cum-/Designer, APCO Construction Company, Gagangir. The minister said no amount of words can take away the pain being felt by the bereaved, but the government's gesture symbolises “our deep gratitude and the government's unwavering commitment to stand with the families of the brave martyrs, just as the loved ones of the martyrs have stood by the nation”.

He urged everyone to "follow the ideals of the martyrs and have an eternal love for duty, honour and ‘Maa Bharti'". “The sacrifice, courage and commitment of the martyrs will always remain etched in our hearts and will continue to inspire us to build the India of their dreams,” he said.