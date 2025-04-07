New nuclear submarine base to be commissioned in Andhra Pradesh in 2026

In a major development in maritime defence capabilities, India is set to establish a new naval base for nuclear submarines and warships in coastal Andhra Pradesh by 2026, reported The Times of India.

The first phase of the project is almost complete, a source told the news daily. They further added that once it is commissioned in 2026, it can be updated in phases.

Where is it located?

The new base will be located near the coastal village of Rambilli, approximately 50 kilometers from Eastern Naval Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

What’s the project?

The naval base, which is a part of Project Varsha, will feature underground pens and tunnels to house nuclear submarines, ensuring stealthy operations in the Bay of Bengal.

How hidden will Rambilli be?

Similar to China’s extensive nuclear submarine base at Hainan Island, the water depth at Rambilli will enable submarines to enter and exit the base without being spotted by satellites. This level of stealth is vital for SSBNs (nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines), which need to remain hidden during their long patrols, often carrying nuclear-armed missiles.

The ambitious project has taken over 10 years to be built. According to a Business Standard report, August 2014 was when the news about the base being built was first revealed.

Third nuclear submarine to be commissioned soon

The Indian Navy’s capabilities are set to be significantly enhanced by the commissioning of new nuclear-powered submarines, including INS Aridhaman, the third nuclear-powered submarine in India’s fleet, which is set to be commissioned in 2025, reported The Times of India.

The submarine, with a displacement of 7,000 tonne will be slightly bigger than the first two SSBNs — INS Arihant and INS Arighaat. It will be capable of carrying more K-4 missiles with a range of 3,500 km.

Additionally, India has plans to commission six more nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) and advanced nuclear-powered SSBNs, which will further strengthen its maritime defence.

Karwar to guard the west

Similar to Project Varsha from the east, Karwar base in Karnataka under Project Seabird safeguards the west coast. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated various infra projects at the Karwar naval base. The new developments will enable the base to berth 32 ships and submarines, along with 23 yard craft.

The first phase of Project Seabird was designed to accommodate 10 ships and was successfully concluded in 2011. This project will significantly increase India’s naval presence in the Arabian Sea.