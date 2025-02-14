Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Donald Trump at the White House during his official visit to the United States. The meeting, held in the early hours of Friday (Indian time), saw the two leaders engage in discussions on trade, security, and international relations.

Upon arrival at the Oval Office, Trump greeted PM Narendra Modi warmly, referring to him as a “great friend" for many years. In response, Modi acknowledged Trump’s absence, saying, "We missed you a lot".

Following their bilateral meeting, President Trump announced that India has agreed to import more oil and gas from the United States, aiming to reduce the trade imbalance between the two nations. However, their discussions extended beyond trade, touching on collaborations in space exploration and global security. Here are the key takeaways of the Modi-Trump meeting:-

Modi-Trump meeting: MAGA + MIGA = ‘MEGA’

During a joint briefing, PM Modi introduced the idea of ‘Make India Great Again’ (MIGA), inspired by Trump’s well-known ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) slogan.

Also Read

He elaborated on the concept, stating, "The people of America are well aware of President Trump's motto 'MAGA - Make America Great Again.' The people of India too are focusing on heritage and development as they move forward at a fast pace and with a firm resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. In the language of America, it's Make India Great Again - MIGA. When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a 'MEGA partnership for prosperity' and it is this mega spirit that gives new scale and scope to our objectives."

Modi-Trump meeting: Proposed trade agreements

As discussions progressed, Trump revealed plans for upcoming trade agreements between the two countries. “We are going to work with India also. We have separate big trade deals to announce in the very near future. We are going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and for the US," he stated.

In his remarks, PM Modi congratulated Trump on securing a second term and reflected on the progress made in India-US relations during Trump’s tenure. “I firmly believe that in your second term, we will work with more speed. President Trump always keeps the national interest of the US supreme and like him, I also keep the national interest of India at the top of everything else," PM Modi said.

Modi-Trump meeting: Civil nuclear deal Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump vowed to move forward to facilitate building American-designed nuclear reactors in India under the framework of the epochal civil nuclear deal sealed by the two nations over 16 years back. Trump also noted India’s commitment to purchasing American oil and gas, highlighting: “We have some very big things to talk about; they (India) are going to be purchasing a lot of our oil and gas (from the US). We have more oil and gas than any other country in the world and they (India) need it, and we have it."

In their talks at the White House on Thursday, the two leaders decided to significantly expand energy cooperation. The civil nuclear deal changed India's overall engagement with the US as it paved the way for building the bonds of a strategic partnership, especially in areas of high technology and defence.

"The leaders announced their commitment to fully realise the US-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement by moving forward with plans to work together to build US-designed nuclear reactors in India through large-scale localisation and possible technology transfer," according to a joint statement.

Modi-Trump meeting: India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Addressing India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war , PM Modi said that India is not neutral but rather advocates for peace. He reiterated his efforts in engaging both Russian and Ukrainian leaders to facilitate dialogue. “I support Donald Trump’s efforts towards finding a possible solution to end the war. The world somehow feels India has been neutral during the war. But I would like to reiterate that India has not been neutral. In fact, India has been on the side of peace," he stated.

He also recalled his previous conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he had remarked: “When I met President Putin, I had even said that ‘this is not the era for war’. I had also said that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield. They can only come when all parties sit at the table for dialogue."

Modi-Trump meeting: Expanding defence cooperation

Trump announced a significant expansion in US-India military ties, including the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets. “Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters," he said.

The Lockheed Martin F-35, a widely used fifth-generation fighter jet, was recently showcased at the Aero India exhibition in Bengaluru, demonstrating its advanced capabilities in stealth and combat operations.

Modi-Trump meeting: Extradition of Tahawwur Rana

A major development in security cooperation was Trump’s approval of the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

“I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," Trump declared.

The US State Department had recently stated that it was evaluating the next steps regarding Rana’s extradition.

Modi-Trump meeting: Commitment to addressing illegal immigration

During the joint press conference, PM Modi affirmed that India is prepared to take back any of its nationals residing illegally in the US. He also stressed the need for a coordinated effort to dismantle human trafficking networks.

“Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there. As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India – if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back," PM Modi stated.

He further underscored the importance of tackling human trafficking at its root, saying: “Together, it should be the effort of the US and India to destroy such an ecosystem from its roots so that human trafficking ends. Our bigger fight is against that entire ecosystem, and we are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem."

Modi-Trump meeting: Trade target of $500 bn by 2030

Both leaders set an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. PM Modi stressed the need for an energy-secure future and stronger trade partnerships.

“Today, we have also set a target to increase our bilateral trade to more than double, reaching $500 billion by 2030. Our teams will work on finalising very soon a mutually beneficial trade agreement," he said.

Modi-Trump meeting: PM's negotiation skills praised by Trump

During the press conference, Trump was asked who between the two leaders was a tougher negotiator. Without hesitation, he replied: “He (PM Narendra Modi) is a much tougher negotiator than me and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest."

Modi-Trump meeting: A new global trade route

Trump also unveiled plans for a significant trade route, describing it as one of the “biggest trade routes in all of history.” He stated that it would connect India, Israel, Italy, and the United States through a network of roads, railways, and undersea cables.

Modi-Trump meeting: Addressing trade barriers

Before meeting PM Modi, Trump commented on the challenges of trading with India, citing high tariffs and trade barriers. “It’s very hard to sell to India because they have trade barriers and high tariffs,” he noted.

Earlier, Trump had also announced reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners, which were set to take effect in April. He explained that this move was necessary after unsuccessful attempts to persuade India to lower its import duties.