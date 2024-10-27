Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Modi gifts Maha's handicrafts to Iran, Uzbek leaders, J'kand art to Putin

Modi gifted a Mother of Pearl (MOP) sea-shell vase to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian

Putin was presented with a Sohrai painting from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. Sohrai Paintings are recognised as an ODOP (One District One Product) item. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased Maharashtra's handcrafted works to the leaders of Iran and Uzbekistan and Jharkhand's art to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the recent BRICS Summit, according to officials.

Modi gifted a Mother of Pearl (MOP) sea-shell vase to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The officials noted that the vase, sourced from the coastal artisans of Maharashtra, stands as a testament to the state's skilled craftsmanship and natural beauty.

To Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Modi presented a traditional Warli painting, a revered art form from Maharashtra's Warli tribe.

The officials highlighted the painting's cultural significance, tracing back nearly 5,000 years and now celebrated worldwide for its distinct style and minimalistic beauty.

Created with basic geometric shapes, Warli paintings illustrate tribal life through depictions of nature, festivals and communal activities.

Granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2014, Warli art has evolved to contemporary mediums, symbolising an enduring yet adaptable heritage.

Putin was presented with a Sohrai painting from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. Sohrai Paintings are recognised as an ODOP (One District One Product) item. They are known for their use of natural pigments and simple tools.

Artists often use brushes made from twigs, rice straw or even fingers to create intricate designs. They are known for their simple yet expressive storytelling. The depiction of animals, birds and nature is a reflection of the agrarian lifestyle and the reverence for wildlife in tribal culture, the officials said.

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

