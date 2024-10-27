Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen for alleged illegal fishing

The 12 apprehended fishermen were escorted to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further action, it said

Sri Lanka, India
Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters | (Photo)
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 1:47 PM IST
The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters, according to an official statement.

With the latest arrest, the number of Indian nationals apprehended this year by the island nation in such incidents has risen to 462.

The fishermen were arrested, and their trawler was seized off the coast of Point Pedro, Jaffna, in the northern province, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a press release.

The 12 apprehended fishermen were escorted to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further action, it said.

The Sri Lankan Navy has "held 62 Indian fishing boats and 462 Indian fishermen in island waters thus far in 2024 and handed them over to authorities for legal action," the statement said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.

Topics :India-Sri Lankasri lankaIndian fishermen

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

