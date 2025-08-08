Modi-Putin speak on phone, reaffirm India-Russia strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, where the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to "further deepen" the ‘special and privileged strategic partnership’ between India and Russia. Modi invited Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.

The Modi–Putin phone call, and their resolve to "further deepen" Moscow–New Delhi ties, is significant for its timing. It took place 48 hours after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to impose a penalty of 25 per cent on Indian goods for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. The total duties that the White House has imposed on Indian goods are 50 per cent, one of the highest the US has imposed on any country. The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect on 27 August.

Modi spoke with Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Thursday, where the two discussed a broad range of issues, including the high tariffs the US has imposed on the two countries. Modi is slated to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit from 31 August to 1 September in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin. He is also likely to have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russia, China, India and Brazil are the founding members of Brics, and the recent consultations between the top leaders of these countries are crucial in the context of the White House increasing tariffs, including the penalty it has imposed on India for buying Russian oil. In a terse statement on Wednesday, after the White House imposed the penalty, India termed America’s targeting of India as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”. “India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests,” New Delhi said.

In a post on X, Modi said he had a very good and detailed conversation “with my friend President Putin”. “I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda,” the PM said. “I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year,” he added. The Modi–Putin phone conversation also came a day after India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval called on the Russian President in Moscow and held talks with Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, where the two stressed India and Russia’s commitment to their strategic partnership.