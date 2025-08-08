Got directly involved when India, Pakistan went to war, says Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (IST) said that Washington was directly involved when India and Pakistan went to war, adding that President Donald Trump was able to broker peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Rubio made these remarks in an interview with EWTN’s The World Over and said that Trump is committed to bringing peace and being the ‘President of peace’. He said, “So, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the President was able to deliver on that peace.”

ALSO READ: Can resolve Kashmir issue, stopped war between India and Pakistan: Trump Since India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop full-scale military actions on May 10, the US President, on several occasions, claimed that he helped in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, and told the two nuclear-armed neighbours that the US would do a lot of trade if the conflict were brought to an end.

Operation Sindoor On the intervening night of May 6 and May 7, the Indian armed forces launched a coordinated missile strike on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The coordinated strikes under the codename ‘ Operation Sindoor ’ were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack , which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. What followed was four days of escalations between India and Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC). On May 10, both nations agreed to a ceasefire. ALSO READ: Trump hosts Pak's Asim Munir after latter seeks Nobel prize for him While India has repeatedly denied Trump’s claim of intervening in the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir thanked the US for playing the role of a mediator. Munir made these remarks after he was hosted by Trump at the White House for lunch in June.

Other conflicts resolved by Trump ALSO READ: Asean team to monitor Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire after deadly clashes Rubio also listed out some other conflicts that Trump helped resolve, which included Cambodia and Thailand, Azerbaijan and Armenia. He further said that the US was proud of those initiatives, and is looking for more, the big one being in Ukraine and Russia. “We dedicate a significant amount of time to stopping and ending wars,” Rubio said. Russia-Ukraine conflict ALSO READ: Putin, facing Trump deadline, signals no change in stance on Ukraine The conflict between Russia and Ukraine entered its fourth year in February 2025 with no end in sight. Trump, who once vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict in just 24 hours of taking office, has been trying to broker a deal between the two countries for over eight months now. Trump, who once supported the Russian President Vladimir Putin and shunned the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, later shifted stance and expressed his disappointment with Putin, while simultaneously allowing the US to send weapons to Ukraine.