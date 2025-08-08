The United States has called India a “strategic partner” and said it is engaging New Delhi in “full and frank dialogue”, even as relations between the two countries face strains over tariffs, trade imbalance, and Russian oil purchases.

Pigott outlined two major concerns:

1. Trade imbalance

2. Purchase of Russian oil

Pigott said the US President has been “very clear” about concerns over India’s trade imbalance and its purchases of Russian oil. “You have seen him take action directly on that. India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in a full and frank dialogue. That will continue,” he said.

When asked if Washington feared worsening ties or the risk of India moving closer to China, Pigott reiterated the US commitment to resolving differences through direct and ongoing engagement with New Delhi.

“Addressing those concerns is important,” he said. “Ultimately, this is about a frank and full dialogue; that’s what it means to advance American interests.”

When questioned if China and other Brics nations were leading efforts to organise pushback against US trade measures, the State Department reaffirmed that dialogue with India "will continue".

Trump rules out trade talks with India

US President Donald Trump has ruled out any trade negotiations with India until the ongoing tariff dispute between the two countries is resolved. His response came after he was asked whether he expected further talks following the announcement of steep tariffs.