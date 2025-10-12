Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to Anita Anand: World leaders visiting India this week

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to Anita Anand: World leaders visiting India this week

Anita Anand landed in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which she will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 11:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Khurelsukh Ukhnaa will visit India from October 13–16, along with a business delegation. This will be the first visit by a Mongolian president to India in 25 years. India and Mongolia “are strategic partners, spiritual neighbours, and Third Neighbours,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said. India-Mongolia bilateral trade stood at $111 million in 2024, negligible compared to Mongolia’s $19 billion trade with China. India is keen to build on its single-largest project of assistance — to construct a $1.7 billion oil refinery in Mongolia — and exploring import of coking coal and other critical minerals.
 
Canadian foreign minister
 
Anita Anand landed in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which she will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.
 
She will also visit Mumbai on Tuesday. Anand’s visit would further consolidate the “reset” in India-Canada ties in recent months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 Summit in Canada in June, and held bilateral talks. Indian and Canadian high commissioners met on September 18, while Jaishankar and Anand met in New York on September 29.
 
Brazilian Vice President
 
Geraldo Alckmin is also scheduled to visit India this week. The visit will lay the groundwork for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s visit to India. India and Brazil, at a meeting in New Delhi on October 3, led by their respective national security advisers, reviewed the steps taken to strengthen their ties since July in sectors such as defence and security, energy, rare earths and critical minerals, health and pharmaceuticals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Brazil in July where Lula and he set a target to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion over the next five years.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muttaqi to meet industry bodies, talk opportunities in Afghanistan

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent PM at Gaza peace deal signing

Premium

Adani ties up with MTAR Technologies for Amca stealth jet race: Sources

PM Modi invited by Trump for Gaza 'peace summit' in Egypt on Oct 13: Report

Afghan forces launch retaliatory strikes on Pak posts along Durand Line

Topics :Ministry of External AffairsS JaishankarCanada

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story