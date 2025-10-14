MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to lead India at 19th NAM Mid-Term Ministerial

Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest & Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh, will be leading the Indian delegation for the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) being held in Kampala, Uganda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

The theme of the Mid-Term Ministerial is "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence"

According to the statement, the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will be held in Kampala, Uganda, on October 15-16.

MEA noted in its statement that Uganda is the Chair of NAM for the period 2024-26. The Mid-Term Ministerial under the theme of "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence". India is a founding member of the movemen,t which brings together 121 developing countries on a platform of historical significance. India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement.

At the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) being held from October 13-14, Secretary (West), Sibi George, will represent India. The MEA shared in a post on X on Monday that Secretary (West), Sibi George, held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the NAM Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) on October 13 in Kampala. Secretary (West) held bilateral meetings with the heads of delegation of Brunei, Chad, Comoros, Eritrea, Indonesia, Kuwait, Lesotho, Malaysia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Uganda. While in Uganda, MEA noted that MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM Member States.