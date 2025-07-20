MoS Margherita holds talks with Eswatini energy minister Lonkhokhela

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held talks with Prince Lonkhokhela, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, Eswatini, on Saturday.
The two held talks on increasing cooperation in the energy sector.
In a post on X, Margherita said, "Glad to meet HRH Prince Lonkhokhela, Hon'ble Minister of Natural Resources & Energy, Kingdom of Eswatini. Discussed ways to increase cooperation in the energy sector."
Earlier, in an attempt to increase energy cooperation, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Senator Peter Bhembe, with a three-member delegation consisting of the Managing Director of Eswatini Electricity Company, Acting Chief Geologist and Chief Mining Engineer, visited Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to study iron and steel production units in India in November 2019.
Earlier in the day, Margherita met Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture of Eswatini.
The two leaders held talks on enhancing relations in the agricultural sector.
In a post on X, Margherita said, "Happy to meet H.E. Hon. Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture of the Kingdom of Eswatini. Had productive discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture."
According to the Indian High Commission in Mbabane, Eswatini has availed a line of Credit of USD 37.9 million from the EXIM Bank of India for Agricultural Development and mechanisation in Eswatini. The project was implemented over a period of 3 years and was completed in 2017.
Margherita visited Eswatini, where he engaged in fruitful discussions with King Mswati III and several ministers on Friday, deepening existing ties and exploring new areas of cooperation between the two nations.
During his visit to the African nation, Margherita also met with Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Senator Pholile Shakantu, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mduduzi Matsebula, Minister of Health; Mandla Tshawuka, Minister of Agriculture; and Tambo Gina, Minister of Economic Planning and Development.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app