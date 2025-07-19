French firm CYGR, RRP Defence to launch $50 mn drone plant in Navi Mumbai

RRP Defence on Saturday announced that it has partnered with French firm CYGR to set up a drone manufacturing facility in India at an initial investment of around USD 50 million (around Rs 430 crore).

This partnership aims to deliver advanced drone systems designed for tactical, surveillance, and industrial use, leveraging French-American technology and Indian manufacturing capability, the RRP group company said in a statement.

The two companies are expected to invest USD 50 million initially in the facility, which will be scaled up to USD 100 million later, RRP Defence Chairman Rajendra Chodankar said.

The facility, to be located in Navi Mumbai, will support the production of next-generation drones, including nano drones, ISR drones, and hand-launched fixed-wing drones.