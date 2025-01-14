Rajnath Singh announces doorstep medical delivery for ex-servicemen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday announced doorstep delivery of medical facilities for ex-servicemen and their families residing in remote areas of the country through mobile medical units.

Asserting the government's commitment to the welfare of veterans of the armed forces, he said that preparations for the initiative have already begun. "Though it will take some time, I assure you that this doorstep delivery will commence." Singh, while addressing an Armed Forces Veterans' Day event in Akhnoor, expressed his gratitude to the veterans and martyrs who safeguarded the nation.

"The government has taken several steps to support ex-servicemen and their families. While I do not claim that all measures are sufficient, one significant initiative this year is the introduction of mobile medical units for veterans and their families in remote areas," the defence minister announced.

"We have decided to provide doorstep delivery of medicines to veterans and their families in remote areas through mobile medical units," he said.

Addressing around 1,000 ex-servicemen during the event at the Tanda Artillery Brigade, Singh described the Veterans' Day celebrations at Akhnoor as a testament to the fact that Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral part of India.

He described Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as the "crown jewel of India, which is nothing more than foreign territory for Pakistan".

The defence minister extended his heartfelt wishes to the veterans and their families on Makar Sankranti, calling them his "larger family." Highlighting the significance of the Armed Forces Veterans' Day, he recalled the valour and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, particularly the critical battle fought in Akhnoor. This year marks the diamond jubilee of the 1965 war.

The minister paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation and said, "The victory in the 1965 war was a result of the valour, courage, and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. Pakistan has lost every war it fought against India, whether it was in 1948, 1965, 1971, or the 1999 Kargil conflict." "What inspires our soldiers to dedicate everything to the protection of the nation's borders and to fight terrorism? It is the deep sense of honour, respect, and self-esteem of the nation that resides in their hearts," Singh said.

Drawing a parallel with India's freedom struggle, Singh highlighted the sacrifices of icons like Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, and Ashfaqulla to say, "Their inspiration came from the same sense of honour and pride that motivates our armed forces today. The youth who join the army do so knowing the risks. Yet, they stand ready to sacrifice their lives for the dignity and security of India." Pakistan has been promoting illegal infiltration and terrorism since 1965 and has tried to influence the local population in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"But the people here have always rejected their intentions. Pakistan still resorts to terrorism. Even today, over 80 per cent of the terrorists infiltrating into India are from there. Terrorism would have ended in 1965 if the then government had not turned the strategic advantages gained on the battlefield into disadvantages. The situation on the ground has significantly improved since the abrogation of Article 370," Singh added.