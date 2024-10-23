Navy chief visits National Defence college UAE, focus on strengthening ties

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi during his visit to the National Defence College, UAE, interacted with the Commandant, Brig Gen Staff Saeed Hassan M Al Yammahi, faculty and Staff on Tuesday. During the visit, the Indian Navy chief was given an overview of organisation and course structure at NDC UAE. He highlighted opportunities for mutual learning and experience sharing between the institutions of higher learning in India and the UAE. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Admiral Tripathi also reiterated the requirement to enhance training cooperation as well as Subject Matter Expert Exchange between the training establishments of the two countries, said the Indian Navy.

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi also met H E Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under Secretary of the Ministry of Defence.

"As part of the ongoing visit to UAE, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS met H.E. Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, UAE, marking a significant step in deepening defence ties and fostering a robust strategic partnership towards enhancing maritime security in the region. Discussions focussed on the growing India -UAE relations advancing India-UAE defence collaboration with a focus on maritime opportunities, capacity building, information sharing, training exchanges, and enhancing interoperability. CNS also impressed upon the need for both navies to collaborate in the field of niche technologies and defence industry opportunities," the Indian navy posted on X.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Indian navy warmly welcomed the submarine, accompanied by the rescue tug Alatau, as part of a business call from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet.

This visit has underscored the strong maritime cooperation between the two nations.

On Monday, the Russian embassy in India on its official website said that a detachment of ships of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet arrived on a business call at the port of Kochi.