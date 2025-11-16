Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar discusses regional development, ties with Bahraini counterpart

The two ministers held extensive talks earlier this month in New Delhi when India and Bahrain announced commencing negotiations for an ambitious trade deal, inching closer to sealing investment pact

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed measures to strengthen the longstanding multifaceted partnership with Bahrain during a phone call with his counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Good to speak with FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain over the phone, Jaishankar, who is currently visiting New York, posted on social media on Saturday (local time).

The two ministers also discussed regional and global developments.

Discussed ways to further deepen our longstanding multifaceted partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments, Jaishankar said.

The two ministers held extensive talks earlier this month in New Delhi when India and Bahrain announced commencing negotiations for an ambitious trade deal, inching closer to sealing an investment pact.

They also agreed to develop a common understanding to commence negotiations for a double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA). This would help eliminate double taxation, provide tax certainty and promote trade and investment, officials had said.

Bahrain is an important country for India in West Asia, and the overall bilateral relations have witnessed a major upswing in the last few years, with two-way trade reaching USD 1.64 billion in 2024-25.

The Gulf nation has been home to close to 332,000 Indian nationals who comprise nearly a quarter of the total population of 1.5 million in that country. India is among the top five trading partners of Bahrain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :S JaishankarExternal Affairs MinistryBahrain

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

