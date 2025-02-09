Navy will protect India's maritime interests anytime, anywhere: Chief Adm

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Chief of the Naval Staff made the remarks at the Indian Navy Chiefs' Conclave held at the new Nausena Bhawan

Navy Chief Dinesh Tripathi
Navy Chief Dinesh Tripathi (Photo: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has said that his force will continue to safeguard India's maritime interests "anytime, anywhere, anyhow".

The Chief of the Naval Staff made the remarks at the Indian Navy Chiefs' Conclave held at the new Nausena Bhawan here on Saturday.

The conclave aims to gain from the collective experience and knowledge of the eight former naval chiefs who attended the event, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

These former chiefs were presented with an operational update, including policy initiatives, technological, material and operational logistics advancements and perspective plans, the spokesperson said.

"We are committed to carrying forward your illustrious legacy and the Indian Navy will continue to safeguard India's national maritime interests, anytime, anywhere, anyhow," the statement quoted the Navy chief as saying.

At the conclave, a session -- 'Manthan' -- was also conducted to deliberate on key issues of interest, fostering an open exchange of ideas on the future of warfare and maritime strategy in an evolving geopolitical landscape and paradigms.

A book titled "Legacy of Leadership: Naval Chiefs through Time" was released on the sidelines of the conclave, chronicling the inspiring journeys of former naval chiefs.

With personal stories, rare photographs and first-hand accounts, this collector's edition offers a unique glimpse into the leadership of the former chiefs of the Indian Navy, the statement said.

The conclave reaffirms the Navy's commitment to institutional continuity, leveraging the wisdom of the past leadership while shaping the future of India's maritime power, it said.

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

