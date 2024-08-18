Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Nepal foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba begins five-day visit to India

Nepal foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba begins five-day visit to India

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Deuba's visit is a testament to the "unique and close" relationship between the two countries

Arzu Rana Deuba
Image credit: MEA twitter account @MEAIndia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 9:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba arrived here on Sunday on a five-day visit with an aim to carry out a comprehensive review of the bilateral ties.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Deuba's visit is a testament to the "unique and close" relationship between the two countries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Warm welcome to FM @Arzuranadeuba of Nepal as she arrives in New Delhi on an official visit," he posted on 'X'.

"The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level bilateral exchanges and is a testament to the unique & close relationship between the two countries," Jaiswal said.

Deuba is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

The Nepalese foreign minister's visit comes a week after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Kathmandu.

More From This Section

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to begin three-day visit to India on Monday

Nearly a third of army has been sent to Ukraine border: Belarusian prez

EAM calls on Crown Prince of Kuwait to discuss bilateral relationship

Political analysts in Bangladesh urge India to refix ties with Dhaka

Hezbollah fires salvo of rockets at northern Israel after deadly strike

Nepal is an important neighbour for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship between the two sides.

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states -- Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nepal's new foreign min embarks on 5-day India visit to strengthen ties

US deputy secretary of state Verma visits Nepal to strengthen ties

Nepal govt pledges to safeguard use of its territory against neighbours

FS Misri meets Nepal Dy PMs, discusses bilateral ties, economic cooperation

MEA, NSIL sign agreement to assist launch of Nepalese Munal satellite

Topics :NepalExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story