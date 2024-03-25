Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Netanyahu cancels US trip in protest against UN's call for Gaza ceasefire

Netanyahu cancels US trip in protest against UN's call for Gaza ceasefire

Netanyahu accused the U.S. of retreating from what he said had been a principled position by allowing the vote to pass without conditioning the cease-fire on the release of hostages held by Hamas

Photo: X @ANI
AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he will not send a delegation as planned to Washington after the United States refrained from vetoing a U.N. Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
 
Netanyahu, according to a statement from his office, said that Washington's failure to block the proposal was a "clear retreat" from its previous position, and would hurt war efforts against Hamas, as well as efforts to release over 130 hostages in Gaza captivity.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided the delegation would not leave," his office said.

The U.N. Security Council voted to demand an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. The United States abstained from the vote.
 
The White House denied that the U.S. abstention reflected a change in American policy.
 
The high-level delegation was due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are taking shelter.
 
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby fielded queries about Israel's decision to pull out of the meeting this week just as Netanyahu was announcing it.
 
Kirby said the decision was unfortunate but that the United States would bring up its concerns about Israel's policies as part of ongoing discussions between the two governments.
 
"It's disappointing. We're very disappointed that they won't be coming to Washington DC to allow us to have a fulsome conversation with them about viable alternatives to them going in on the ground in Rafah."
 
Nothing has changed about our view that a major ground offensive in Rafah would be a major mistake, Kirby said.
 
He said discussions between visiting Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and others would cover the same points that the U.S. team had planned to raise with the delegation.
 
In Israel, parliamentary opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of trying to divert attention away from a rift in his coalition over a military conscription bill at the expense of ties with the United States.
 
"It's shocking irresponsibility from a prime minister who has lost it," Lapid wrote on social media platform X.

Also Read

US has unveiled draft UNSC resolution for immediate Gaza ceasefire: Blinken

Relatives of hostages held by Hamas protest outside Netanyahu's home

Israel PM Netanyahu hits back against growing criticism from top ally US

Israeli fighter jets hit Hamas targets in Gaza Strip as war resumes

Benjamin Franklin Day: 10 motivational quotes by Benjamin Franklin

UN Security Council passes resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Kyiv endures 3rd bombardment in 5 days as Russia steps up attack on Ukraine

From golf course to jet: What Trump could lose over $464-mn bond due today

North Korea says Japan PM Kishida offered to meet Kim Jong Un soon

Pakistan court orders to produce Imran Khan and his wife on April 4

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuUnited NationsGaza

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story