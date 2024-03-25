Sensex (    %)
                             
UN Security Council passes resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The United States abstained on the resolution, which also demanded the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid intensifying air and ground offensive photo: reuters

AP United Nations
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

The United Nations Security Council on Monday demanded a ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, its first demand to halt fighting.
The United States abstained on the resolution, which also demanded the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel. But the measure does not link that demand to the cease-fire during Ramzan, which ends April 9.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

