Three killed as Indian Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar

Three killed as Indian Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar

The incident took place at 12.10 pm, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said

All the three crew members died at the hospital, Kamala Baug police station's inspector Rajesh Kanmiya said | Representational(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Porbandar (Gujarat)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Three crew members were killed after a helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crashed during landing at Porbandar airport in Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at 12.10 pm, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the ICG with three crew members onboard crashed during landing at the Porbandar airport, he said.

The three crew members were brought out of the chopper and rushed to a hospital in Porbandar in a severely burnt condition, he said.

All the three crew members died at the hospital, Kamala Baug police station's inspector Rajesh Kanmiya said.

 

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

