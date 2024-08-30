NSA Ajit Doval calls on Sri Lankan Prez, discusses economic collaboration

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed the ongoing bilateral economic collaboration.

Doval arrived here on Thursday to attend the Colombo Security Conclave to be held on Friday.

Doval called on President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.

They discussed the ongoing economic collaboration between Sri Lanka and India. Senior Advisor to the President on National Security, Sagala Ratnayake, also attended the meeting, the PMD said.

The Colombo Security Conclave brings together National Security Advisors and Deputy NSAs from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Mauritius.