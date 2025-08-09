Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / NSA Doval meets Russia's first deputy PM, discusses military-technical ties

NSA Doval meets Russia's first deputy PM, discusses military-technical ties

Doval is in Russia to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare the ground for President Putin's visit to India later this year

NSA Ajit Doval with Denis Manturov
NSA Ajit Doval with Denis Manturov | Image: X/@RusEmbIndia
Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held talks with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov here on bilateral military-technical ties and implementation of joint projects in strategic sectors.

Doval is in Russia to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare the ground for President Putin's visit to India later this year.

Doval and Manturov met on Friday, according to the Russian Embassy in India.

ALSO READ: Modi, Putin reaffirm commitment to deepening ties amid US tariff tension

The talks covered "topical issues of #RussiaIndia military-technical cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in other strategic sectors, including civil aircraft manufacturing, metallurgy, and the chemical industry," the embassy said in an X post.

On Thursday, Doval called on Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, he reiterated New Delhi's commitment to continue cooperation on all fronts with Russia in spite of outside pressure.

The NSA's visit to Russia comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for buying Russian oil, doubling it to 50 per cent.

According to sources, Doval extended an invitation to President Putin on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India later this year, which Putin has accepted with gratitude.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump again claims helping 'settle' tensions between India, Pakistan

'New world order taking shape', says expert on PM Modi's call with Putin

Modi, Putin reaffirm commitment to deepening ties amid US tariff tension

India must not yield to US pressure in trade talks: Amitabh Kant

PM Modi talks to Putin, reiterates partnership as Trump tariffs loom

Topics :Ajit DovalNational SecurityRussiaIndia RussiaIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story