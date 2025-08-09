NSA Doval meets Russia's first deputy PM, discusses military-technical ties

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held talks with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov here on bilateral military-technical ties and implementation of joint projects in strategic sectors.

Doval is in Russia to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare the ground for President Putin's visit to India later this year.

Doval and Manturov met on Friday, according to the Russian Embassy in India.

The talks covered "topical issues of #RussiaIndia military-technical cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in other strategic sectors, including civil aircraft manufacturing, metallurgy, and the chemical industry," the embassy said in an X post.