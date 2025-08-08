PM Modi, Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict, strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and review India-Russia bilateral ties.

PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict.

PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict.

"Prime Minister invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit," the PMO said. The conversation comes a day after a similar call between PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during which both leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration in key areas such as trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and cultural exchanges. "We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year," PM Modi said in a post on X.