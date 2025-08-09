'New world order taking shape', says expert on PM Modi's call with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin has come at a "very crucial time in world affairs" and signals that "a new world order is under construction," foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev said on Friday.

"This conversation between PM Modi and President Putin is coming at a very crucial time in world affairs. The timing was not any ordinary timing. India's NSA Ajit Doval has been in Moscow for the last couple of days. He has had background-level meetings with President Putin and his officials, I would assume. And also, today is the deadline for Russia imposed by America to come up with a peace plan or to cease its conflict with Ukraine. In the background of this, this conversation is extremely important and on the other hand, India is also facing tariffs of 50 per cent by America to which the Govt of India is standing up and saying that we will take decisions only in our sole national interest," Sachdev said.

ALSO READ: Modi, Putin reaffirm commitment to deepening ties amid US tariff tension "Therefore, this conversation, to me, shows that a new world matrix is under construction, a new world order is under construction. Right now, the conversations between world leaders at such critical timings are extremely important. I think this also gives leverage to Putin that if his relations with India are even on a more solid footing, then he can negotiate with even more strength with Trump, vs today's deadline. On the other hand, it also gives us leverage and we show the world that we have a committed partner in Russia for some of our needs. So, India is charting its own independent foreign policy, Russia is charting its own," he added.