China says India's military strikes 'regrettable', says it is concerned

Following India’s missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan, China described the military action as “regrettable” and called on both nations to exercise restraint and avoid worsening the situation.

In the early hours of Wednesday (May 7), the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack. India conducted the strikes as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting a total of nine terrorist camps, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

China also appealed to both India and Pakistan to act with caution and exercise restraint. “China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation,” the Chinese foreign ministry said today.

Operation in response to Pahalgam attack

The operation followed the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, primarily tourists. Indian agencies have attributed the attack to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives. News agency ANI reported that the attacks on multiple targets across Pakistan and PoK were a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force using precision strike weapons. Describing India’s actions as focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature, the MoD underlined that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted in the operation.

US calls for restraint, peaceful resolution

Also Read

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on the Indian and Pakistani leadership to pursue a peaceful resolution, as India struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” Rubio posted on X.

Security augmented in Delhi after strike

A senior officer of Delhi Police said the national capital was already on high alert and security had been intensified with additional police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at key locations. The Ministry of Home Affairs had directed key districts to conduct civil defence drills today. The exercise is being conducted under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, and was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 2. The last such drill was conducted in the run-up to the 1971 India-Pakistan war.