Pahalgam: India hits 9 terror sites in Pakistan, PoK with precision strikes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reacted to 'Operation Sindoor', writing "Bharat Mata ki Jai" in a post on X. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded the Indian Army. In a post on X, he wrote, "Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena!"
भारत माता की जय!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2025
Also Read
Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali area, just hours after India carried out the precision strikes. The Indian Army is responding "appropriately in a calibrated manner", officials told news agencies.
Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing Artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch- Rajauri area.#IndianArmy is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner. pic.twitter.com/mbOXnQ5mMd— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025
In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated: "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner." (With inputs from ANI)