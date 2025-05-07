Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about Indian missile strikes in Pak

The Indian armed forces carried out strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks of April 22 that left 26 civilians dead. A statement released by the Ministry of Defence said, “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said the MoD. “Altogether, nine sites have been targeted,” the statement added.

Why India launched Operation Sindoor inside Pakistan on May 7, 2025

Terrorists from Pakistan attacked tourists in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 civilians. Operation Sindoor is the retaliatory action by the Indian armed forces.

What targets were hit in Pakistan and how the operation unfolded

Indian Army said that the action was focused, measured, and non-escalatory. Futhermore, no Pakistani miliatry facilities were targeted by India. The statement said that India showed immense restraint in selection of targets.

What Operation Sindoor means for India–Pakistan military relations

The retaliation by India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks is likely to receive a response from Pakistan. According to the latest media reports, heavy exchanges of fire were taking place in several sectors across the Line of Control.