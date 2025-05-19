Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Vikram Misri briefs MPs on Op Sindoor: No nuclear threat, Trump role denied

Vikram Misri briefs MPs on Op Sindoor: No nuclear threat, Trump role denied

The briefing covered nuclear threat reports, use of Chinese weapons by Pakistan, and clarity on the ceasefire decision after Operation Sindoor. Here are the key highlights

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed the committee that tensions between India and Pakistan had remained within the bounds of conventional warfare, with no indication of nuclear signalling from Pakistan. (Photo: Screenshot/MEA)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Days after Operation Sindoor and the action that followed, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday briefed a parliamentary committee on the developments.
 
The briefing was held for Parliament’s Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Among the members present were TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Congress leaders Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil.
 
The session covered a wide range of issues, including nuclear threat concerns, reports of Chinese weapons in use by Pakistan, and the reasons behind the halt in hostilities between India and Pakistan. 
 

Key points from Misri’s briefing

 
  • Misri informed the committee that tensions between India and Pakistan had remained within the bounds of conventional warfare, with no indication of nuclear signalling from Pakistan, according to sources quoted by PTI. The mention of nuclear signalling arose after repeated references to nuclear capability by Pakistani leaders and unverified reports of an Indian strike on a nuclear facility in Pakistan's Kirana Hills. However, Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Marshal A K Bharti had earlier denied any such attack.
  • Responding to opposition members' concerns over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that his administration de-escalated the conflict, Misri clarified that the decision to halt military operations was taken bilaterally by India and Pakistan.
  • Asked about Pakistan’s use of Chinese weaponry, Misri reportedly said it “did not matter,” adding that Indian forces had “hammered” Pakistani air bases.
 

Also Read

Public perception not valid ground for clearance revocation: Celebi to HC

Premium

News contribution to TV viewership rises to 16% during Operation Sindoor

CDS visits border bases, lauds armed forces after Operation Sindoor

Espionage crackdown: Nine accused of spying for Pakistan arrested

LIVE news updates: Allahabad HC junks plea over survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

‘Good service to the nation’: Tharoor backs Misri 

After the meeting, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor described the discussions as “very comprehensive and rich.”
 
“We had 24 members attending, which I think is a record for this committee,” he said, noting that several MPs expressed solidarity with the Foreign Secretary amid recent criticism. While no formal resolution was passed, Tharoor said the unanimous sentiment was that “he has performed good service for the nation, we all stand with him.” 

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack last month that killed 26 people. The strikes destroyed camps of terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, reportedly killing over 100 terrorists.
 
Responding to the operation, Pakistan carried out drone and missile strikes targeting western India. However, they were intercepted by the Indian Armed Forces.
 
Amid global concerns about escalations, India and Pakistan agreed to halt military action on May 10, bringing an end to hostilities.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Pak conflict was always in conventional domain: Misri to Parl panel

Jaishankar arrives in Netherlands on first leg of three-nation tour

India sends team to 78th World Health Assembly, backs global health ties

'Deeply concerned': PM Modi wishes Biden speedy recovery from cancer

Won't be 'intimidated': Indian mission in Portugal on Pakistani protest

Topics :Operation SindoorPahalgam attackIndia Pakistan relationsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story