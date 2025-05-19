Monday, May 19, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CDS visits border bases, lauds armed forces after Operation Sindoor

CDS visits border bases, lauds armed forces after Operation Sindoor

During his visit to bases in Gujarat and Rajasthan, General Anil Chauhan praised the high morale and joint preparedness of troops for their role in Operation Sindoor

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, on Monday commended the operational preparedness and high morale of the Indian armed forces during his visit to the Suratgarh Military Station in Rajasthan and Naliya Air Force Station in Gujarat.

During the visit, the CDS interacted with the troops and emphasised the importance of maintaining operational readiness and resilience amid evolving security challenges. (Photo: @SpokespersonMoD)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, on Monday commended the operational preparedness and high morale of the Indian armed forces during his visit to the Suratgarh Military Station in Rajasthan and Naliya Air Force Station in Gujarat.
The visit was held in recognition of the courage shown by soldiers during Operation Sindoor, in which India targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the Pahalgam attack last month.
 
“They uphold the highest standards of military professionalism,” General Chauhan said, lauding their “exceptional valour and professionalism” during the active phase of Operation Sindoor.
 
 

During the visit, the CDS interacted with the troops and emphasised the importance of maintaining operational readiness and resilience amid evolving security challenges. He was accompanied by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of the South Western Command, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command. 
 
Defence personnel also briefed the CDS on the deployment of the latest and robust air defence systems used during the operation and held strategic discussions with senior military commanders on-site.
 
Highlighting the importance of joint force operations, the CDS praised the synergy between the Army and the Air Force, stating the need “to remain ever prepared for responding to any challenge with decisive force.”
 

Operation Sindoor 

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead. Investigations linked the attack to terror outfits operating from Pakistan and PoJK.
 
On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting and destroying nine terror camps of groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen. Over 100 terrorists were reportedly killed. 
 
Following these operations, Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting western India, which were intercepted by Indian defence systems. India responded with precision strikes on military targets deep within Pakistani territory.
 
The escalation prompted global concern, but the two countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, bringing an end to four days of intense military engagement.
 

Topics : Indian Army Indian military Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

