Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Our relations, dealings with Pak will be strictly bilateral: S Jaishankar

Our relations, dealings with Pak will be strictly bilateral: S Jaishankar

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's relations and dealings with Pakistan will be "strictly bilateral", which is a national consensus for many years and there is "absolutely no change" in that consensus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. 
Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, he also said the UN Security Council had underlined the need to hold the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack accountable, and on May 7 morning, "we held them accountable through the Operation Sindoor". 
India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Pakistani actions were strongly responded to by the Indian side. 
 
The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of both sides on May 10. 
"To me things are fairly clear. So, let me take this opportunity to spell out our position. One, where Pakistan is concerned, our relations, our dealings with them will be bilateral, and strictly bilateral. 

"That is a national consensus for many years, and there is absolutely no change in that consensus that dealings with Pakistan will be bilateral," Jaishankar said. 
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it "very clear" that any talks with Pakistan will be only on terror. 
"...Pakistan has a list of terrorists, who need to be handed over. They have to shut down terrorist infrastructure, they know what to do," the external affairs minister said. 
Jaishankar said New Delhi is "prepared to discuss" with Islamabad what is to be done on terrorism. On the Kashmir issue, he said, "Only thing that remains to be discussed on Kashmir, is vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, we are open to discuss it with Pakistan...the government position is very, very clear."

Topics : S Jaishankar Pakistan UN Security Council

First Published: May 15 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Business Standard
