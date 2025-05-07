Operation Sindoor LIVE: India strikes 9 terror targets in Pakistan, PoK to avenge Pahalgam attack

The Indian Army announced that justice had been served with 'Operation Sindoor'
, shortly after revealing it had carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in both Pakistan
and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), in the early hours of Wednesday.
In a post on X, the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated: “Justice is Served.”
The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack
, in which militants targeted innocent tourists, killing 26 people. Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted nine terrorist camps in total, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence
(MoD).
A statement released by the Ministry of Defence said, “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’
, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.” “Altogether, nine sites have been targeted,” the statement added.
Describing the operation as focused, measured, and non-escalatory, the Ministry emphasised that no Pakistani military installations were targeted.