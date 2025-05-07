Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Operation Sindoor LIVE: India strikes 9 terror targets in Pakistan, PoK to avenge Pahalgam attack
Operation Sindoor LIVE: India strikes 9 terror targets in Pakistan, PoK to avenge Pahalgam attack

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Indian army says 'Justice is Served' after striking nine terror camps across the border under 'Operation Sindoor'. Catch all the breaking news here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Describing the operation as focused, measured, and non-escalatory, the Ministry emphasised that no Pakistani military installations were targeted (Photo: Shutterstock)

1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:42 AM IST
The Indian Army announced that justice had been served with 'Operation Sindoor', shortly after revealing it had carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), in the early hours of Wednesday.   In a post on X, the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated: “Justice is Served.”   The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which militants targeted innocent tourists, killing 26 people. Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted nine terrorist camps in total, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).  A statement released by the Ministry of Defence said, “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.” “Altogether, nine sites have been targeted,” the statement added.  Describing the operation as focused, measured, and non-escalatory, the Ministry emphasised that no Pakistani military installations were targeted. 

7:42 AM

Operation Sindoor LIVE: 3 killed, 10 injured in Pak shelling; Army responding in equal measure, say officials

Three civilians were killed in overnight heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said on Wednesday. The Indian Army is responding to the shelling in equal measure, they said on the ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces after India carried missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

7:33 AM

Operation Sindoor LIVE: Marco Rubio calls for restraint, peaceful resolution

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for calm in response to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. “I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” he posted on X. In the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, the Indian armed forces launched precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

7:00 AM

NSA Ajit Doval speaks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio 'shortly after' Indian strikes on Pak

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly after India conducted missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan early Wednesday and briefed him on the action taken, the Indian Embassy in Washington DC said. India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

6:36 AM

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: India launches precision strikes on terror camps across border

The Indian army launched 'Operation Sindoor'. It carried out precision military strikes across the border at nine sites in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours today. “Justice is served,” announced the Indian Army on microblogging site X. The operation was in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.
First Published: May 07 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

