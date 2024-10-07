Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Will soon launch operations on Lebanon's southern coast, says Israel

The statement told residents south of Lebanon's Awali River to stay off beaches and the sea for their safety

Israel strike
Representative image. Image: Bloomberg
AP Re'im (Israel)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
The Israeli military says it will soon launch operations on Lebanon's southern coast, telling residents to stay off the beaches and fishermen off the sea for a 60-kilometer (36 miles) stretch along the Mediterranean.

The military's statement did not specify what operations would be carried out. Israeli forces have been carrying out intensified airstrikes across southern Lebanon and limited ground incursions near the border in a campaign against Hezbollah.

The statement told residents south of Lebanon's Awali River to stay off beaches and the sea for their safety. The river empties into the Mediterranean about 60 kilometers (36 miles) north of the Israeli-Lebanese border.


israelLebanon

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

