Post-Pahalgam, Centre urges media to avoid live coverage of defence ops

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Saturday issued an advisory to all media channels, urging them to refrain from broadcasting live coverage of defence operations and the movement of security forces. The advisory also called for the need for responsible reporting in the interest of national security.

The ministry's exhortation comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indians, leading to fears of an all-out war between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Already, the Indian Army has reported small-arms fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani troops opened "unprovoked" fire at Indian posts on Friday night, the Indian Army reported, adding that Indian troops retaliated appropriately. No casualties have been reported.

Earlier, Pakistan had responded to India's downgrading of diplomatic relations, and had announced that it would not honour any bilateral agreements, including the Simla Agreement.

Adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations, says advisory

In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations," the ministry said in its note.

The advisory specifically prohibits real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reports based on “sources-based” information related to defence operations. It warns that premature disclosure of sensitive details may "inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel".

Recalling past incidents like the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking, the ministry pointed out that unrestricted media coverage during these events had "unintended adverse consequences on national interests".

The advisory further reminds media outlets of their legal obligations under Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which states, "No programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government, till such operation concludes."

The ministry has warned that media houses that violate these rules would be liable for action. All stakeholders have been urged to exercise "vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation".

'Will identify, track and punish every terrorist', says PM Modi

Following Tuesday's terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message, promising to hunt down the perpetrators. "Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," Modi said, switching to English briefly in a largely Hindi speech he was delivering in Bihar.

He further warned that those involved in the attack and their conspirators would "get a punishment bigger than they can imagine".