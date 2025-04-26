'Reprehensible act': UNSC condemns Pahalgam attack; calls for justice

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly denounced the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam , emphasising the need to bring those responsible — as well as their organisers and sponsors — to justice. Referring to the incident as a “reprehensible act of terrorism”, the Council underscored the importance of accountability.

In a press statement issued under the agenda item "Terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir", the 15-member body condemned the April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the statement said.

The Council further urged all countries to actively support relevant authorities, in line with their obligations under international law and Security Council resolutions, to ensure accountability.

Statement issued by French Presidency

ALSO READ: Pahalgam terror attack: Pak army opens fire along LoC, India retaliates The formal statement was released by the current President of the Council, French Ambassador to the UN Jerome Bonnafont. France holds the rotating presidency for April. Press statements are consensus-based declarations issued on behalf of all 15 Council members. The draft of the statement was reportedly proposed by the United States before undergoing discussion among Council members. Press statements require unanimous agreement among all Council nations, including Pakistan, which is currently serving as a non-permanent member.

Council members extended their deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and conveyed condolences to the governments of India and Nepal. Among the victims were 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.

Terrorism a threat to global peace, says UNSC

Reiterating their stance, the UNSC members declared that terrorism in all forms remains one of the gravest threats to international peace and security. They stressed that any terrorist act — regardless of its motive, location, or perpetrator — is criminal and indefensible.

The Council reaffirmed the need for all states to counter threats posed by terrorism through all lawful means, in accordance with the UN Charter and relevant international legal frameworks, including human rights, refugee, and humanitarian law.

UN Chief's office monitors situation closely

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said the UN is following the situation between India and Pakistan “with very deep concern”. He reiterated the UN’s condemnation of the Jammu and Kashmir attack that killed “about 26 civilians” and urged both countries to exercise “maximum restraint” to avoid further escalation.

Asked if Guterres would speak with Indian and Pakistani leaders after returning from Rome, Dujarric replied, “I hope to have something to share with you.” Rejecting a suggestion that the crisis is being overlooked, he said, “I don't agree with your comment... we are paying very close attention.”

Pahalgam attack

ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack: Pakistan warns of 'all-out war', vows measured response On April 22, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, killing 26 people and injuring several others.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, India undertook a series of punitive actions directed at Pakistan. These included halting the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, ceasing water flow to Pakistan, and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari — one of the primary land routes connecting the two nations.

The government also revoked visa privileges under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and cancelled all previously granted visas to Pakistani citizens. Access to Pakistan’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle was blocked within India, and Pakistani nationals in the country were ordered to exit within 48 hours.

(With agency inputs)