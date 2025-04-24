Pahalgam attack: IAF conducts 'Exercise Aakraman' amid rising tension

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out 'Exercise Aakraman' in the central sector with its mainstream fighter aircraft taking part in it, sources said on Thursday.

However, this is a "routine exercise", a source said.

India's frontline fighter jets include Rafales, Su-30s and other aircraft.

Further details are awaited.

The exercise is taking place at a time when the tension between India and Pakistan has gone up after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.