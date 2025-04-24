Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pahalgam attack: IAF conducts 'Exercise Aakraman' amid rising tension

Pahalgam attack: IAF conducts 'Exercise Aakraman' amid rising tension

The exercise is taking place at a time when the tension between India and Pakistan has gone up after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday

India's frontline fighter jets include Rafales, Su-30s and other aircraft. | (Photo: PTI)
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out 'Exercise Aakraman' in the central sector with its mainstream fighter aircraft taking part in it, sources said on Thursday.

However, this is a "routine exercise", a source said.

India's frontline fighter jets include Rafales, Su-30s and other aircraft.

Further details are awaited.

The exercise is taking place at a time when the tension between India and Pakistan has gone up after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

