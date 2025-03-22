Pak sends envoy to Afghanistan to discuss trade, terrorism and refugees

Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Khan on Friday met Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul with both sides agreeing to enhance high-level engagements and dialogue to further consolidate bilateral relations.

Khan is undertaking an official visit to Afghanistan from March 21-23 at the direction of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release here.

The visit comes days after Pakistan formally lodged a strong protest with Afghanistan over the use of its soil in the recent train hijacking in the restive Balochistan by Balochistan Liberation Army militants in which 21 civilians and four soldiers were killed.

It also comes three days after the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened after 27 days of closure following successful negotiations between jirga members from both sides.

Met Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, today. Reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continued engagement & mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan. Both sides agreed to enhance high-level engagements and dialogue to further consolidate bilateral relations, Khan posted on X after his meeting with Muttaqi along with a photo.

According to Tolo News of Afghanistan, Muttaqi emphasised that obstacles to trade and transit benefit neither side and stressed that unrelated issues should not be linked together.

Practical steps to resolve ongoing trade and transit issues between the two countries were also discussed, the news portal said quoting Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan.

Before it was resumed on Wednesday, the movement of people via the border crossing, situated about 55 kilometres west-northwest of Peshawar, was abruptly suspended after Pakistani and Afghan security forces developed differences over construction activities on both sides of the border.

In the past, both countries have closed Torkham and the southwestern Chaman border crossing, most often over deadly shootings and cross-fire. The crossings are vital for trade and travel between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.

On Saturday, the gradual and dignified return of Afghan refugees was another topic raised during the meeting, Takal said.

The Pakistani envoy also stated that ensuring security in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region and also pledged to ease the visa issuance process for Afghan citizens, it added.

The disussion about Afghan refugees came amid Pakistan's announcement that there are less than 10 days to go for the March 31 deadline for illegally residing individuals and Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave Pakistan and more than 8,00,000 people have been repatriated by March 20.

Khan also met with Afghanistan's acting Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi and discussed bilateral trade and economic relations as well as cooperation in areas of transit and connectivity.

Underlined Pakistan's commitment to mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan. The two sides agreed to harness full potential of regional trade & connectivity for the mutual benefit of both countries, he said in another post on X.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror attacks in recent months, especially in the border areas with Afghanistan. It blames the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group having ideological similarities with Afghan Taliban, for these attacks, especially after the TTP group ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Pakistan has often stated that the weapons left by the US after hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 were being used by the TTP terrorists against the country.