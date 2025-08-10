Pakistan says India overflight ban cost ₹1,240 crore in just over 2 months

From April 24, Pakistan withdrew overflight permission for all Indian-registered aircraft and those operated, owned, or leased by Indian carriers.

The losses are not limited to Pakistan's aviation sector. Indian carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air have faced significant operational challenges due to the flight restrictions imposed following tensions in April–May 2025.

The measure reportedly affected at least 100–150 Indian aircraft daily, cutting transit traffic by almost 20 per cent. While acknowledging financial losses, the ministry said “sovereignty and national defence take precedence over economic considerations". It also clarified the figures reflect revenue shortfalls, not overall financial losses, and that overflight and aeronautical charges remain unchanged.