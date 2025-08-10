Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan says India overflight ban cost ₹1,240 crore in just over 2 months

Pakistan says India overflight ban cost ₹1,240 crore in just over 2 months

According to Pakistan's Defence ministry, the PAA's revenue shortfall from April 24-June 30 was PKR 4.1 billion after barring Indian aircraft

Pakistan International Airlines, PIA, Pakistan airlines
From April 24, Pakistan withdrew overflight permission for all Indian-registered aircraft and those operated, owned, or leased by Indian carriers. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence reportedly told the National Assembly that the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) lost PKR 4.1 billion (₹1,240 crore) in a little over two months after closing its airspace to Indian-registered aircraft. The shortfall, from April 24 to June 30, is in overflying revenue and below earlier reports of PKR 8.5 billion, according to a report by Dawn.
 

Why the airspace was closed?

 
The airspace closure followed India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty in April this year. India's action came after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
From April 24, Pakistan withdrew overflight permission for all Indian-registered aircraft and those operated, owned, or leased by Indian carriers. 
 

Why it matters

 
The measure reportedly affected at least 100–150 Indian aircraft daily, cutting transit traffic by almost 20 per cent. While acknowledging financial losses, the ministry said “sovereignty and national defence take precedence over economic considerations". It also clarified the figures reflect revenue shortfalls, not overall financial losses, and that overflight and aeronautical charges remain unchanged. 
The losses are not limited to Pakistan's aviation sector. Indian carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air have faced significant operational challenges due to the flight restrictions imposed following tensions in April–May 2025.
 
According to a Reuters report, Air India estimates that sustained restrictions could cost it around USD 600 million annually, and has sought government compensation.
 
Pakistan’s restriction targets Indian airlines and aircraft through the last week of August after the ban was extended twice on a monthly basis. Pakistani carriers remain banned from Indian airspace.
 
Separately, Islamabad International Airport’s airspace will be closed daily for two hours until August 14 under NOTAM A0510/25. Departures and arrivals will be halted from ground level to FL210 between 11 am and 1 pm, affecting flights to Lahore and northern areas.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India welcomes Putin-Trump summit on Ukraine conflict in Alaska next week

Who pressured PM to stop Operation Sindoor: Congress after IAF revelation

DRDO chief says Op Sindoor was declaration of India's self-reliance

Kulgam encounter: 2 soldiers killed, 2 injured as anti-terror ops continue

NSA Doval meets Russia's first deputy PM, discusses military-technical ties

Topics :India-Pakistan conflictindia-pak tiesAviation sectorBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story