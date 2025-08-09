Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Who pressured PM to stop Operation Sindoor: Congress after IAF revelation

Who pressured PM to stop Operation Sindoor: Congress after IAF revelation

The Congress party questioned PM Modi's decision to halt Operation Sindoor after the IAF chief revealed they shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and at least one more aircraft

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: PTI)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
The Congress on Saturday demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why he stopped Operation Sindoor on May 10 and under whose influence the decision was taken. The remarks came after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh disclosed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had downed five Pakistani fighter jets during the mission.
 
What the Congress wants to know
 
“In view of the new revelations made by the Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh today, it becomes all the more shocking why the PM suddenly stopped Operation Sindoor on the evening of May 10,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X. 
“Where did the pressure on the PM come from and why did he capitulate so very soon?” he asked. 
The IAF chief on Saturday revealed in Bengaluru that the air force had destroyed five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor, calling it the “largest-ever recorded surface-to-air kill by India.”  ALSO READ: Air Force Chief confirms at least 5 Pakistani jets downed during Op Sindoor
 
IAF’s largest-ever surface-to-air kill
 
Speaking at the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture, Air Chief Marshal Singh said: “We have an indication of at least one AWC in that AWC hangar, and a few F-16s, which are under maintenance there. We have at least five fighters confirmed killed and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT or an AEW&C, which was taken at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about.”
 
The Air Chief added that the operation also led to numerous drones and some missiles falling within Indian territory.
 
“So the airfield was attacked and the main building where the planning goes on, which was also used as the civil terminal building at times. As far as the Sukkur airbase is concerned, we attacked the UAB hangar and radar site,” he said.
 
Launched in May, Operation Sindoor involved precision strikes by the IAF on several targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir linked to terror organisations. The mission was aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure and eliminating key operatives, following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

