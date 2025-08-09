Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO chief says Op Sindoor was declaration of India's self-reliance

DRDO chief Samir Kamat said that Operation Sindoor was not just a mission, but a statement to the world that India has the capability to protect its borders through homegrown technology

BrahMos missile
BrahMos missile was the main weapon of choice for the Indian Air Force, which hit targets with great precision. Photo: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir Kamat on Saturday said that Operation Sindoor was a declaration of India’s ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength.
 
According to a report by news agency PTI, Kamat, addressing the 14th convocation ceremony of Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, said the operation along the western borders not only showcased the bravery of the soldiers, but also the strong technological support that enabled their success.
 
Kamat said Operation Sindoor was more than just a mission. It was a declaration to the world of India’s ability to safeguard its borders using homegrown technology. He noted that indigenous systems, ranging from AI-powered decision support tools and precision weapons to unmanned platforms and secure communications, played a pivotal role in the operation.

'Indian military destroyed at least five Pakistani fighter jets'

Earlier in the day, Chief of the Indian Air Force AP Singh confirmed that the Indian military destroyed at least five Pakistani fighter jets and at least one large aircraft during Operation Sindoor. He described the downing of a large aircraft at a distance of around 300 kilometres as the largest recorded surface-to-air kill to date.
 
The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor against terrorist targets in Pakistan on May 7, following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. The operation targeted terror infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. 
 
Following India’s offensive, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling along the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as attempted drone strikes. India responded with coordinated strikes that damaged radar facilities, communication centres, and airfields across 11 Pakistani airbases, including the Nur Khan air base.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has since said Operation Sindoor is not yet over and that India will treat any future act of terror as an act of war and will respond appropriately.

BrahMos was the main weapon of choice

In the first phase of the conflict, when India launched attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, the BrahMos missile was the main weapon of choice for the Indian Air Force, which hit targets with great precision.
 
Shortly after the attack, BrahMos destroyed Pakistan's defence infra, Indian forces were planning to place mega orders for the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, ANI had reported. According to the report, the defence ministry is likely to procure a large number of BrahMos missiles for the Indian Navy warships and the Indian Air Force.
 
Recently, Modi had also praised the performance of the indigenous weapon systems in the conflict, saying, "During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the Brahmos missiles.”

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

