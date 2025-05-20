Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan govt promotes Army Chief General Asim Munir as Field Marshal

Pakistan govt promotes Army Chief General Asim Munir as Field Marshal

The state-run PTV reported that the cabinet took the important decision to promote General Asim Munir as Field Marshal of the country

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

The decision was taken for his "exemplary role" in the conflict with India, it added. | (Screengrab)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was on Tuesday promoted as the Field Marshal for "successfully" leading the armed forces in the recent conflict with India, state-run TV reported.

Pakistan's cabinet approved on Tuesday a proposal to promote army chief General Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, days after the country's worst military conflict with neighbour India in nearly three decades.

The state-run PTV reported that the cabinet took the important decision to promote General Asim Munir as Field Marshal of the country.

The decision was taken for his "exemplary role" in the conflict with India, it added. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumshipping, trade

North East sea-road link via Myanmar back in focus as ties with Dhaka fray

S Jaishankar, Dick Schoof

Jaishankar thanks Dutch PM for his nation's firm stance against terrorism

s jaishankar, Ruben Brekelmans, Netherlands defence min

Close cooperation with India more vital than ever: Netherlands defence min

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

Retreat ceremony for public along Pak border to resume from May 21

Indian ambassador to Israel JP Singh

If US can extradite terrorists, Pak can give us Saeed, Lakhvi: Indian envoy

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif India-Pakistan conflict Pakistan army Pakistan Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon