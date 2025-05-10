Inayatullah Khawarizmi, spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense, has firmly denied Pakistan's assertion that Indian missiles struck Afghan soil. Speaking to Hurriyat Radio, Khawarizmi stated there was no credibility to such accusations. “There is no truth to such claims,” he added. These remarks came after Pakistani military sources alleged Indian missile strikes targeting Pakistan also extended into Afghan territory. This isn't the first time Khawarizmi has addressed territorial issues involving Pakistan. Last year, he reiterated the Taliban government's stance that it did not recognise Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of Pakistan. At the time, the Afghan Ministry of Defence had announced it had launched strikes beyond what it referred to as the "hypothetical Durand Line". India debunks Pak's claim

India's ministry of external affairs also dismissed Pakistan’s allegations, asserting Afghanistan was well aware of who its allies and adversaries were. India'salso dismissed Pakistan’s allegations, asserting Afghanistan was well aware of who its allies and adversaries were.

ALSO READ: Op Sindoor LIVE: It's an 'evolving situation', don't be misled by Pakistan, says Foreign Secy Responding to Pakistan’s narrative, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned the allegations as a coordinated disinformation campaign. “There is this yet again completely ludicrous claim that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan — totally frivolous allegation and I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is that has on multiple occasions in just the last one and a half years targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan,” Misri said at a media briefing.

He added that these misleading narratives were part of an ongoing effort by Islamabad to strain relations between New Delhi and Kabul. By accusing India of missile strikes inside Afghanistan — without any formal protest from the Afghan side — Pakistan appears to be fuelling diplomatic tensions without basis. Refuting claims of Indian military losses, Misri declared: “As you have seen, Pakistani claims about activities that they have undertaken continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation and propaganda.” He added that the source of these claims was not unofficial chatter but "peddled by Pakistani state agencies". Misri also dismissed reports that Indian Air Force installations in Sirsa, Suratgarh, and Azamgarh had been destroyed. “Claims made by them of destroying various military assets are false,” he asserted, labelling the alleged reports of massive damage as “pure fabrication”.

“India rejects these claims entirely,” Misri said, urging the media and public to remain vigilant against misinformation. “I would urge all of you not to be misled by these lies. Pakistan is peddling these for obvious purposes.”