Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt directs CISF to check cargo, in-line baggage amid tighter security

Govt directs CISF to check cargo, in-line baggage amid tighter security

The directives also authorise CISF personnel to perform random checks and oversee access control to these "critical" facilities (airports), a spokesperson added

ED, Security, guard
CISF usually is only entrusted to frisk passengers and their cabin baggage (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday said it has extended an additional security cover to temporarily supervise cargo operations and in-line hold baggage screening system at 69 civil airports of the country under its counter-terrorist cover.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the move has been initiated following a directive issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on May 9 "temporarily" extending CISF's cover to these processes in "direct response" to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent security scenario in the country.

This new arrangement will be in place till May 18, the spokesperson said.

The CISF usually is only entrusted to frisk passengers and their cabin baggage. The cargo and In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS) checking was done by private security staff engaged by the airlines and airport operators.

"The enhancement of CISF's mandate is essential to reinforce security arrangements at all civil airports," the spokesperson said.

He added that the CISF has responded immediately and resumed "oversight" over cargo and baggage operations.

Also Read

Premium

State of the police: Situations vacant, from West Bengal to Mizoram

CISF recruitment 2025: Notification for 1161 Constable/Tradesman vacancies

CISF Fireman admit card 2024 released; here's how to check and download

CISF sets up 'quality control' unit to enhance civil aviation security

Govt sanctions first all-women CISF battalion with over 1,000 personnel

The CISF will also "oversee" operations and the security staff of airport operators for ILHBSS, he said.

The directives also authorise CISF personnel to perform random checks and oversee access control to these "critical" facilities (airports), the spokesperson added.

All the airports under cover of the CISF have "already implemented" the new strengthened system, he said.

Prior to this directive, CISF's deployment as the primary aviation security force did not explicitly extend to the direct security and screening of cargo operations and the ILHBSS, officials explained.

The decision aims to introduce a crucial secondary layer of security checks to enhance aviation security, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Op Sindoor LIVE: It's an 'evolving situation', don't be misled by Pakistan, says Foreign Secy

PM Modi chairs high-level meet with defence brass amid Pak conflict

Fact check: Govt debunks false claims, advises people to verify information

NOTAM issued as India closes 32 airports, restricts airspace till May 15

'India's approach remains responsible': Jaishankar amid Indo-Pak tensions

Topics :CISFIndia-Pak conflictAirport securitySecurity alertOperation Sindoor

First Published: May 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story