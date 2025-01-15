Pakistan, Bangladesh armies meet, say outsiders can't harm 'brotherly' ties

In a further indication of strengthening ties between Islamabad and Dhaka following the ousting of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, senior military leaders from Pakistan and Bangladesh held a rare high-level meeting in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. According to Pakistani publication Dawn, both sides agreed to enhance defence cooperation and collaborate on promoting regional peace and stability. The militaries referred to one another as "two brotherly nations" united in resisting "external influences".

The militaries of Pakistan and Bangladesh emphasised the need for their "enduring partnership" to "remain resilient against external influences" amid warming ties.

According to the report, Lt Gen SM Kamrul Hassan, principal staff officer (PSO) of Bangladesh's armed forces division, met Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Tuesday.

The discussions centred on emerging security challenges and enhancing bilateral military cooperation, according to the report, which cited a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistani military.

The military leaders reportedly emphasised the significance of a resilient partnership between the two countries and agreed to undertake joint efforts to address regional security dynamics. "The COAS and the PSO underscored the importance of a stronger defence relationship, emphasising that the enduring partnership between the two brotherly nations must remain resilient against external influences," the ISPR stated.

In discussions held at Pakistan's military headquarters, the leaders reportedly deliberated on joint defence initiatives, including counter-terrorism efforts and intelligence sharing. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering peace and stability in South Asia, according to the ISPR.

Pakistan's COAS, Gen Munir, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia and the wider region. He reiterated that joint initiatives would help both nations contribute meaningfully to regional security through strengthened defence cooperation.

Lt Gen Hassan, who leads Bangladesh's armed forces division—a high-command body overseeing the country's military—highlighted the significance of building mutual trust and enhancing military ties. He also commended the Pakistan Army for its "exceptional professionalism" and acknowledged the "immense sacrifices" made by its armed forces in combating terrorism, describing their efforts as a "beacon of courage and determination".

The ISPR also noted that Lt Gen Hassan had earlier met CJCSC Gen Mirza at Pakistan's Joint Staff Headquarters.

Their discussions reportedly focused on mutual strategic interests and explored ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening military ties and reaffirmed their commitment to insulating this partnership from any external disruptions," the ISPR noted, adding that both leaders agreed on the "critical need for continued collaboration" to advance regional peace, security, and stability.

The CJCSC reiterated that the two nations shared a "common vision for a secure and prosperous future", rooted in robust defence collaboration.

Lt Gen Hassan's visit, seen by Pakistani media as a significant step towards normalisation, follows political changes in Bangladesh after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed was ousted in August. This shift has renewed ties between the two nations, whose relations have long been strained by historical grievances from Bangladesh's 1971 independence.

Once part of a single country, the two nations split after a bloody civil war, during which 'East Pakistan' seceded to form Bangladesh.

Since the separation, Dhaka—especially under Hasina's recently ousted administration—maintained a strong alliance with India, fostering close ties with New Delhi while keeping Islamabad at a distance.

However, following Hasina's fall, relations between the two capitals have improved, with noticeable progress in trade and bilateral cooperation.