Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India refused third-party mediation during Op Sindoor, admits Pak FM Dar

India refused third-party mediation during Op Sindoor, admits Pak FM Dar

Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar said the US had offered mediation during Operation Sindoor, but India turned it down, reiterating the conflict was a bilateral matter

Ishaq Dar, foreign minister of Pakistan
When asked if Pakistan is open to bilateral talks with India, Dar said they would welcome dialogue but would not “beg” for it.| Image: X/@ForeignOfficePk
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed India’s stance that there was no third-party mediation during Operation Sindoor. His statement to Al Jazeera comes amid US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that Washington brokered a ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad — a claim India has consistently denied.
 
Dar said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had called him during the conflict, offering a ceasefire and dialogue with India, but that New Delhi refused.
 
“… when the ceasefire offer came through US State Secretary Marco Rubio to me on May 10, I was told there would soon be dialogue between you and India at an independent place,” Dar said. He added that when he met Rubio in Washington on July 25, Rubio explained that “India says it’s a bilateral issue”.
 

Trump’s claims vs India’s position

President Trump has repeatedly claimed that he stopped the “war between India and Pakistan” by promising both countries “a lot of trade”.
 
India has rejected his assertions, reiterating that its conflict with Pakistan is strictly bilateral. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Trump on a phone call: “India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it.”
 
Indian officials have pointed out that it was Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who called his Indian counterpart on May 10 to request a ceasefire after four days of fighting.

Dar on bilateral dialogue

When asked if Pakistan is open to bilateral talks or any backchannel talks with India, Dar said they would welcome dialogue but would not “beg” for it.
 
“We are not begging for anything. If any country wants dialogue, we are happy. We are a peace-loving country. Obviously, it takes two to tango. Unless India wishes to have dialogue, we cannot force it,” he said.
 
Dar added that while Pakistan had no objection to third-party mediation, India’s consistent stand has been to keep the matter bilateral. He said dialogue would need to be comprehensive, covering terrorism, trade, the economy, Jammu and Kashmir, and related issues.
 

Operation Sindoor background 

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), in retaliation for the April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
 
Pakistan responded with retaliatory attempts, after which India struck military facilities, including air bases, which incapacitated Pakistan’s air force and air defence systems. Only then did Pakistan’s DGMO call for a ceasefire.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Danish PM Frederiksen backs early India-EU FTA in call with PM Modi

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 ends in Alaska, strengthens India-US ties

Rajnath says Sudarshan Chakra roadmap in works, suggests two-phase rollout

Taiwan detects 26 PLA aircraft, 9 naval vessels operating near territory

Sanctions complicate issues: China FM on US tariffs on Russian oil imports

Topics :Operation SindoorIndia Pakistan relationsBS Web ReportsUS President Trump

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story