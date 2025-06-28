Pakistan rebuilds terror camps in PoK after Operation Sindoor: Report

Pakistan has initiated a fresh effort to reconstruct terror launchpads and training camps that were decimated during India’s Operation Sindoor, NDTV reported. This rebuilding process is receiving full support from Pakistan’s military, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and government authorities, the news report said.

The renewed activity is concentrated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and nearby areas, particularly along the Line of Control (LoC). Intelligence inputs suggest the creation of smaller, high-tech terror facilities concealed within dense forest regions to escape Indian surveillance.

These new camps aim to replace the infrastructure lost during India’s precision strikes in May, which targeted bases of terror outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen and The Resistance Front (TRF), NDTV reported.

ISI-led reorganisation of terror infrastructure The camps being reconstructed include those previously located in areas such as Luni, Putwal, Tipu Post, Jamil Post, Umranwali, Chaprar Forward, Chhota Chak and Janglora. Intelligence officials noted that the ISI is now pursuing a strategy to decentralise its terror training network. Instead of large, easily detectable facilities, the new plan involves multiple smaller camps, each hosting fewer than 200 operatives, reducing the chances of significant losses in the event of future airstrikes, the news report said. A critical meeting was recently held in Bahawalpur, southern Punjab — a known hub of Jaish-e-Mohammed. The meeting, intercepted by Indian agencies, involved top commanders of JeM, LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen and TRF, along with ISI operatives. Bahawalpur was a key target in Operation Sindoor — which was undertaken in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack — due to its strategic significance to terror groups, NDTV said.

The agenda of the meeting included reorganising operational command, redistributing weapons and resources, and restarting recruitment efforts both within Pakistan and in Jammu and Kashmir. Pahalgam attack On 22 April, terrorists attacked a popular tourist location at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Kashmir, killing 26 people and injuring over a dozen others. The Resistance Front (TRF) initially claimed responsibility, attributing the act to resistance against non-local settlements, but later withdrew the statement. India responded with a range of diplomatic and strategic measures. The Centre suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, curtailing the river water flow to Pakistan. It also halted visa services for Pakistani nationals, revoked existing visas (barring diplomatic categories), and expelled Pakistani diplomats.