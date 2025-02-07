Over 15,700 illegal Indian immigrants deported by US since 2009: Jaishankar

As the Opposition raises concerns over the recent deportation of over 100 illegal Indian immigrants by the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that such actions are “not new”. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, he cited official data showing that since 2009, a total of 15,756 Indian nationals living illegally in the US have been deported.

“The process of deportation (by the US) is not new... it has been there for years. This is not a policy applicable to only one country. Our focus should be on the crackdown on illegal migrants...We are engaging with the US to ensure deportees are not mistreated,” Jaishankar said.

According to the data provided by the minister, the highest number of deportations occurred in 2019 (2,042), followed by 1,889 in 2020, the year the Covid-19 pandemic emerged.

In 2009, a total of 734 illegal Indian immigrants were deported from the US, followed by 799 in 2010. The numbers decreased to 597 in 2011 and 530 in 2012. In 2013, as many as 515 individuals were deported, while 591 were sent back in 2014. The year 2015 saw 708 deportations, which increased significantly to 1,303 in 2016. In 2017, the figure stood at 1,024, followed by 1,180 in 2018.

The highest number of deportations occurred in 2019, with 2,042 individuals sent back to India. In 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, 1,889 Indians were deported. The numbers declined to 805 in 2021 and slightly rose to 862 in 2022. In 2023, the figure dropped to 617, while 1,368 deportations were recorded in 2024. As of February 5, 2025, a total of 104 illegal Indian immigrants have been deported.

2009 734

2011 597

2012 530

2013 515

2014 591

2015 708

2016 1,303

2017 1,024

2018 1,180

2019 2,042

2020 1,889

2021 805

2022 862

2023 617

2024 1,368

2025 (As of Feb 5) 104

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday. This marked the first such batch deported under the Donald Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. The deportees include 33 individuals each from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three from Maharashtra, three from Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Many of these individuals had paid large sums — often borrowed — to secure promises of legal entry into the US. Instead, they endured arduous, multi-country journeys facilitated by human traffickers.

As the deportees arrived, reports surfaced detailing the conditions in which they were transported. A video released by the US Border Patrol showed them in handcuffs with their legs shackled, forced to walk in a manner typically associated with hardened criminals.

The manner of deportation sparked a sharp reaction from Opposition leaders in India, who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Some questioned why the Indian government had not arranged for a plane to bring its citizens back with dignity.

“We are the fifth-largest economy in the world... when countries like Colombia, which don't even figure in the top 10, can send an aircraft and bring their citizens back with dignity, what stops our government from sending an aircraft? We don't have a shortage of these," said Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale, referring to Colombia’s stance against the US on migrant deportations.

In response, Jaishankar clarified in Parliament that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is responsible for carrying out deportations.

“Deportations by the US are organised and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities. The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE has been effective since 2012. I repeat, that is effective from 2012 and provides for the use of restraints. However, we have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained. Further, the needs of deportees including during transit, related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies are attended to. During toilet breaks, deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed in that regard,” he said.

