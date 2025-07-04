Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India takes no position on matters of faith: MEA on Dalai Lama's successor

India takes no position on matters of faith: MEA on Dalai Lama's successor

India refrains from taking a stance on Dalai Lama's succession; Rijiju backs spiritual autonomy, prompting Chinese protest amid rising sensitivities over Tibet

Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:36 PM IST
In response to queries about the recent statement by the Dalai Lama on the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution, India on Friday said it does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion.
 
In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so.” 
On Wednesday, the Dalai Lama, ahead of his 90th birthday on 6 July, stated that “the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter”. 
The Chinese foreign ministry, however, insisted that any future heir must receive Beijing’s seal of approval.
 
In India, the Dalai Lama’s announcement was welcomed by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. 
 
On Friday, China objected to Rijiju's remarks that the incarnation of the Dalai Lama should follow his own wishes. It urged India to act cautiously on Tibet-related issues to avoid any adverse impact on bilateral relations.
 
“India should be clear of the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama and honour its commitments on Xizang (Tibet) related issues,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a media briefing in Beijing.
 
Rijiju, a Buddhist, reiterated on Friday that all devotees and followers of the Dalai Lama want the Tibetan spiritual leader himself to decide on his successor. He clarified that he was not making the remarks on behalf of the Indian government and was not responding to a Chinese statement.
 
“There is no need for me or the government to say anything. Who would be the next Dalai Lama will be decided by him,” Rijiju told reporters in New Delhi.
 
Asked about China’s statement, he said, “I do not want to react to China's statement. I speak as a devotee. I have faith in the Dalai Lama. Those who follow the Dalai Lama wish that he decides his successor.”
 

Topics :Dalai LamaChinaExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

