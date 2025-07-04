India takes no position on matters of faith: MEA on Dalai Lama's successor

In response to queries about the recent statement by the Dalai Lama on the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution, India on Friday said it does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so.”

On Wednesday, the Dalai Lama, ahead of his 90th birthday on 6 July, stated that “the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter”.

The Chinese foreign ministry, however, insisted that any future heir must receive Beijing’s seal of approval. ALSO READ: Only established institution to decide next Dalai Lama, no one else: Rijiju In India, the Dalai Lama’s announcement was welcomed by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. On Friday, China objected to Rijiju's remarks that the incarnation of the Dalai Lama should follow his own wishes. It urged India to act cautiously on Tibet-related issues to avoid any adverse impact on bilateral relations. “India should be clear of the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama and honour its commitments on Xizang (Tibet) related issues,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a media briefing in Beijing.