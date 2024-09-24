PM Modi calls for ceasefire in West Asia, release of hostages, dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a ceasefire in West Asia, the release of hostages and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy as he stressed that only a two-state solution will deliver enduring peace and stability in the volatile region. Modi expressed deep concern at the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating security situation in the region during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the margins of the Summit of the Future here on Monday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He reaffirmed India's unwavering support to the people of Palestine, including continued humanitarian assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi "reiterated India's time-tested principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue, and called for a ceasefire, the release of hostages and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

He stressed that only a two-state solution will deliver enduring peace and stability in the region.

Recalling that India was one of the first countries to recognize Palestine, he conveyed India's continued support for Palestine's membership of the UN.

"The two leaders held constructive discussion on various facets of India-Palestine bilateral relations, including India's support to Palestine at the United Nations and ongoing assistance and support to Palestine in the field of education, health, and other capacity building efforts," the statement said.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen India-Palestine bilateral relations, it added.

Briefing reporters Monday evening as Modi wrapped up his three-day visit to the US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that President Abbas thanked Prime Minister Modi for the assistance that India had provided, including on political issues, and "hoped that India would continue to play its role for bringing peace in the region."



Describing the meeting with Abbas as "very good", Misri said it allowed the Palestinian leader to appreciate the stance that India has taken in an overall sense on the Palestine issue".

"Our fundamental position on the Palestine issue remains what it has long been. In the present context, there's much greater urgency related to issues of humanitarian assistance and support, which we have continued to provide and will continue to provide, Misri said.

He added that Abbas "did explicitly state that he was very appreciative of India's support, not just for humanitarian assistance, but also for India's political support to Palestine on the international stage."



Modi also referred to India's historic support for Palestine in the United Nations on the international stage, as well as the consistent and sustained humanitarian support that India has provided to Palestine in the fields of health, education, capacity building and others.

After the bilateral meeting, Modi had said in a post on X "met President Mahmoud Abbas in New York. Reiterated India's support for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Exchanged views of further strengthening lostanding friendship with the people of Palestine.

India has underscored its commitment towards a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue and has reiterated that only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides will lead to enduring peace.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), citing Ministry of Health in Gaza estimates, has said that between October 7, 2023 and September 16 this year, at least 41,226 Palestinians have been killed and 95,413 injured.

According to the Israeli military and official sources cited in the media, more than 1,542 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed during this period, the majority on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel.