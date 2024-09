The UN General Assembly's yearly meeting of world leaders is here and with it, an array of acronyms, abbreviations, titles and terms that can be confounding to observers. Here is some key vocabulary, decoded. For starters ... Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp UNGA: Acronym (yes, people do pronounce it UN'-gah) for the UN General Assembly's High-level Week". It's the international organization's biggest annual event, inviting presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other top leaders of all 193 UN member countries to speak to the world and each other. Although New Yorkers sometimes just use General Assembly to describe what many experience mainly as a week of street closures and whizzing motorcades, the assembly actually isn't just this meeting. It's a body that convenes countries' ambassadors throughout the year to discuss a wide range of global issues and vote on resolutions.

GENERAL DEBATE: The centrepiece of the week, it gives each country's leader (or a designee) the mic for a state-of-the-world speech from its viewpoint. There is a theme, chosen by the assembly's president this year's is about leaving no one behind and acting together to advance peace, sustainable development and human dignity.

But speakers use the opportunity to opine on the planet's biggest issues and hotspots, spotlight domestic accomplishments and needs, air grievances, and project statesmanship.

More From This Section

Dignitaries are asked to wrap up within 15 minutes, but there's no buzzer or Oscars-style music. While the debate is less an interactive back-and-forth than a series of speeches, rebuttals are allowed at the end of each long day, and some embittered neighbour nations routinely go multiple rounds.

BILATERAL (or bilat, for short): Private meetings between leaders of one country and another. Some argue the real value of UNGA lies in these tete-a-tetes and other personal, off-camera encounters among decision-makers.

MINISTERIAL: Applies to meetings of cabinet-level officials, such as foreign ministers, from different countries.

SECURITY COUNCIL: The UN's most powerful component, charged with maintaining international peace and security. The 15-member council can enact binding (though sometimes ignored) resolutions, impose sanctions and deploy peacekeeping troops.

While this week is the assembly's show, the council generally holds at least one meeting of its own with high-wattage attendees in town for the events next door. This week, there are set to be two council sessions, one on Ukraine and one on the topic of leadership for peace. Who's on the council? Read on.

Fun with numbers!: The Security Council's five permanent members with veto power. Under a structure set up in 1945, they are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

E10: The Security Council's 10 elected, non-permanent members. The General Assembly elects them for two-year terms in seats allocated by region. Calls for council reform are an UNGA staple. One major complaint is the lack of permanent members from Africa and the Latin America-Caribbean region, though some other nations also have angled for years for a permanent presence.

G77: Stands for the Group of 77, a developicountries interest group that formed within the UN in 1964. Despite its name, it actually now has 134 members.

COP29: A major UN global climate conference coming up in November in Baku, Azerbaijan.

1.5 DEGREES: A crucial climate threshold. Under the 2015 Paris climate accord, countries agreed to work to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial times. The earth already has warmed at least 1.1 degrees (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the mid-1800s.

SDGs: The UN's sustainable development goals, which range from combating climate change to eliminating hunger and poverty to achieving gender equality. The UN's member countries adopted the goals in 2015 as a 15-year action plan, but the pace is seriously lagging. UNGA week this year began with a Summit of the Future, on Sunday and Monday, that's meant to turbocharge the SDGs, as UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has put it. If that sounds a lot like the SDG summit during last year's high-level week, well... consider it a sign of both the emphasis on and elusiveness of these grand goals.

SIDS: At the UN, this stands for some 39 small island developing states. UNGA is an important platform for them to elevate concerns such as climate change and the existential threat they face from projections of rising seas and intensifying storms often a painfully timely subject at a meeting that falls in the thick of the Atlantic hurricane season.

BRICS: A developieconomies coalition that initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joined this year. Azerbaijan and Malaysia have formally applied, and Saudi Arabia has said it's considering doing so. There are many international groups centred around regional, economic, defense or other ties, but BRICS has gotten attention lately as a growing venue for Chinese-Russian influence when those powers are increasingly at odds with the West.

LDCs: Very poor nations that are known at the UN as least-developed countries. Forty-five nations currently meet the criteria, which include a gross national income of USD 1,088 or less per person per year.

NGO: Non-governmental organisation, such as an advocacy group, charitable foundation, nonprofit relief organization or other entity under the umbrella of what the UN likes to call civil society organisations.

IFIs: International financial institutions, including the so-called Bretton Woods institutions the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which were established at a 1944 UN conference in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. Critics including Guterres see the Bretton Woods duo as sclerotic entities that have badly failed poor and developing countries. The institutions have defended their work while saying they are trying to evolve.

MULTILATERALISM: Global or near-global partnership that is united and collectively develops enduring rules and shared norms the idea that undergirds the UN itself and which many warn is under threat.

MULTIPOLAR: A scenario in which there are several different and sometimes competing centers of power, not a single superpower or two.

MULTISTAKEHOLDER: An approach to big projects and problem-solving that incorporates not only governments but businesses, NGOs and possibly others. Guterres is a fan, seeing this concept as key to the future of world cooperation. But some progressive groups view it as a sell-out to big corporations and other powers in the status quo.

TWO-STATE SOLUTION: A concept for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by establishing an independent Palestinian nation living in peace alongside Israel. The framework was set down in the 1993 Oslo Accords and embraced by the UN, but progress toward implementing it stalled long before Israel's nearly year-old war with Hamas in Gaza.

SOUTH-SOUTH COOPERATION: Collaboration among Southern Hemisphere countries, organizations and people, with aims that include amplifying their voice in their own development and in international affairs.

UNILATERAL COERCIVE MEASURES: A usually critical way of describing sanctions imposed by one country in hopes of spurring some action in another.