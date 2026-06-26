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India's digital infra making financial services more accessible: PM Modi

Modi also said that India remains committed to sharing its experience on the subject with partner countries

Modi, Queen Máxima
PM Modi meets Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who is also the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Financial Health inn New Delhi | Image: X@narendramodi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 7:39 AM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands how India's digital public infrastructure-led revolution is making financial services more accessible and affordable.

Modi also said that India remains committed to sharing its experience on the subject with partner countries.

The prime minister said this when Queen Maxima met him here.

Modi expressed his delight in meeting the queen, who is also the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Financial Health and a long-standing global voice for financial inclusion.

"We discussed how India's Digital Public Infrastructure-led revolution is making financial services more accessible and affordable, while enhancing 'Ease of Living' and empowering people at scale," he said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiNetherlandsIndia-Netherlands ties

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 7:34 AM IST

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